Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cerium oxide nanoparticles market was valued at USD 257 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,135 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 19.8%. Cerium is a rare earth material that belongs to a lanthanide group of elements. Cerium reacts with oxygen to form cerium oxide nanoparticles, which have a wide range of applications across all fields. Cerium element is found in abundance, which has increased its importance in various biochemical, biomedical, and catalytic applications like low-temperature water-shift reaction, solar cells, oxygen sensors, auto-exhaust catalysts, glass polishing materials, cosmetics, and oxidation-resistant coatings. In small quantities, these are added to the end-products to improve the product’s performance. However, excess use of cerium oxide nanoparticles can lead to toxicity. Cerium oxide has gained considerable importance in the medical field owing to its excellent self-regenerating antioxidant properties. It serves as a promising antioxidant for the treatment of various oxidative stress-related diseases. One of the significant challenges that still need to be solved is the safe and efficient use of cerium oxide nanoparticles in the pharmacological agents since nanoparticles tend to agglomerate, which can lead to toxicity and detrimental side-effects.

Additionally, cerium oxide nanoparticles are extensively used in chemical mechanical planarization (CMP), corrosion protection, fuel oxidation catalysis, and automotive exhaust treatment. Cerium oxide nanoparticles also exhibit bio-relevant activities like mimicking superoxide dismutase (SOD), peroxidase, oxidase, phosphatase, and scavenging hydroxyl radicals. Thus, a wide range of unique properties coupled with increased applications in various fields is driving the market growth.

Key participants include Cerion (US), Plasmachem (Germany), American Elements (US), Inframat Advanced Materials (US), NYACOL Nano Technologies (US), Nanophase Technologies (US), Meliorum Technologies, SkySpring Nanomaterials, American Elements, Strem Chemicals.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Cerium oxide nanoparticles market is growing at a CAGR of 5% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 19.4 % and 19.3% CAGR, respectively. Increased R&D activities, coupled with high penetration of cerium oxide nanoparticles in various industrial applications, are expected to drive the market growth.

As of 2018, Dispersion form type is the dominating Cerium oxide nanoparticle, which holds 64.1% of the global market. North American regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions

An increase in applications and demand from various end-use industries coupled with funding support from research & development and decrease in cerium oxide nanoparticles are expected to drive the market growth.

The key market players are adopting strategies like launching new products to satisfy a large number of customers. For example, Cerion advanced materials announced a cost-effective, flexible synthesis process that yields high-purity ceria nanoparticle dispersions suited for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) and other polishing applications.

Exposure to cerium oxide nanoparticle through inhalation is a significant concern as the lungs and lymph nodes associated with are targeted first and later get distributed to other parts like spleen, liver, and kidney.

According to research, it was observed that exposure to high doses of nanoceria resulted in DNA damage in liver cells and peripheral blood leukocytes, cytogenetic changes, and micronucleus formation in the bone marrow.

For the production of bio-relevant nanoparticle, synthesis parameters need to be carefully optimized to select for beneficial physiochemical properties.

Cerium oxide nanoparticles assist in inhibited production of reactive oxygen species, cell migration, and invasion of ovarian cancer cells without affecting the healthy cells and successfully curbing the growth of cancerous cells.

One of the significant issues that still need to be solved for safe and efficient use of CNPs as pharmacological agents is their tendency to agglomerate, experienced when CNPs are suspended in aqueous solutions as well as in vivo and physiological media.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Cerium oxide nanoparticles market based on the form type, application type, end-use, and region:

Form Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dispersion

Powder

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Catalyst

Biomedical

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)

Polishing

Others

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cosmetic

Chemical

Medical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

