Soda Ash Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Size, Trends & Analysis, To 2027

The global soda ash market is forecast to reach USD 37.51 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Soda ash can be defined as an inorganic compound, which is an odorless, not toxic, stable, flammable white powder. The inorganic compound can also be considered as a water soluble salt. Previously, it was extracted from the ashes of plants that grow in sodium-rich soils. As the ashes of these sodium-rich plants were different from ashes of wood, sodium carbonate was termed as soda ash. The inorganic compound is usually available in two types based on the density, i.e., light soda ash and dense soda ash. Sodium carbonate has diversified uses that touches the daily lives of individuals. One of the largest application of the inorganic compound is in glass manufacturing, wherein it is used in the production of fiberglass insulation, containers, or flat glass. The flat glass is used in commercial buildings, automotive industries, and housings. Thus the growth of these industries have a positive impact on the growth of the market. It also finds application in softening water and cleaning air. Sodium carbonate is used by chemical producers as an intermediate to manufacture products, which relieve physical discomfort, sweeten soft drinks, and enhanced food and toiletries. Few other common examples of easily identifiable products using sodium carbonate are household detergents and paper products.

In context to region, North America can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The market share occupied by the region is resultant of the presence of a well-established chemical industry along with elevating demand for glass and ceramics product.

Key participants include Solvay SA, Tata Chemicals Limited, Nirma Limited, FMC Corporation, Ciech SA, OCI Chemical Corporation, GHCL Limited, Soda Sanayii as, Oriental Chemical Industries and DCW Limited.

The Soda Ash market held a market share of USD 22.01 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.9% during the forecast period.

In context to Density, the Light Soda Ash segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 32.0% of the market by 2027. The rising demand for soaps & detergents in developing regions and applicability of the light soda ash in its manufacturing, wherein it is used in enhancing the cleansing properties along with regulating the pH balance, contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to the region, Europe held 0% of the market in 2018, with a growth rate of 6.2% during the forecast period. Factors like continuous growth in the automotive industry, well-established home care products & personal care industry contributes to the market share occupied by this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Soda Ash market according to Density, Production Process, End-use, and Region:

Density Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Dense Soda Ash

Light Soda Ash

Production Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Solvay process

Mining

Hou’s process

Barilla and kelp

End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Glass and ceramics

Paper and pulp

Soaps & Detergents

Chemicals

Metallurgy

Water Treatment

Food additive and cooking

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

