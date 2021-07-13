Maleic Anhydride Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Trends & Analysis, To 2027

The global maleic anhydride market is expected to reach USD 4.70 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market growth of Maleic anhydride is attributed to its growing application in several resins and plastics, petroleum additives, agricultural and industrial chemicals, water treatment chemicals, pharmaceuticals, epoxy curing agents, flavor enhancers, and copolymers, among others.

Unsaturated polyesters are the third most used thermoset molding resins worldwide and are primarily used in the manufacturing of fiber-reinforced plastics and filled plastic products, comprising sanitary-ware, pipes, tanks, gratings, and high-performance components for the transportation and marine industry including closure and body panels, boat decks and other large glass fiber reinforced plastic products. Also, the material is used in trucks, aircraft, coaches, and buses as it is suitable for lower volume applications. Unsaturated polyester resins also find uses in coatings and adhesives. Unsaturated polyester resin-based products offer a wide range of materials with tailored performance features for a variety of markets.

Key participants include DSM NV, Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess AG, Ashland Inc., Flint Hills Resources, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Merck & Co., Inc., Sasol, Tianjin Bohai Chemicals, and Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By form, the solid form of maleic anhydride contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 5.8% in the forecast period.

By application, unsaturated polyester resins accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to experience a growth rate of 6.0% in the forecast period. Unsaturated polyester resins find extensive usage in a variety of applications owing to their range of mechanical properties, low weight, and corrosion resistance. These resins are commonly used for coatings, clear casting resins, body fillers, buttons, work-surfaces (for example, polyester marble), polyester concrete (for applications comprising road drainage) and in the production of Gel Coats (used to enhance surfaced finish).

By industry verticals, the automotive industry is likely to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.5% in the period 2019-2027.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 5.4% in the forecast period. The market demand in Europe is primarily owing to the growth of the construction and automotive industries in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global maleic anhydride market on the basis of form, applications, industry vertical, and region:

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Solid

Brittle

Molten

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

1, 4-Butanediol

Additives

Co-Polymers

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Construction

Automotive

Textile

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

