Dodecyl Dipropylene Triamine Market Revenue& Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2027

The global Dodecyl Dipropylene Triamine market is forecast to reach USD 4.95 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing utilization of Dodecyl Dipropylene Triamine as a raw material in the cleaning and disinfectant industry and the consistent increase in the adoption of such products has been fueling the global market. Rising concern for a healthy lifestyle and the increasing standard of living in the developing nations is adding to the demand. High adoption of disinfectants and sanitizers to maintain the raised levels of hygiene in various industries as well as domestic households, is enhancing the market demand. Moreover, the growing demand for sterile water for domestic and industrial needs will also impact the demand for the product.

Dodecyl Dipropylene Triamine also finds application as a disinfectant and sanitizing agent. The demand for these products is expected to grow in the coming years owing to its application in the water treatment as well as food & beverage production. An increase in hygiene maintenance activities all across the globe and the expansion of disinfectant production will foster the market demand.

Strict government regulations and higher raw material costs are expected to limit the market growth. However, an increase in the research and development of bio-based chemicals is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market vendors.

Key participants include BASF SE, Nouryon, Rugao Wanli Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Shandong Paini New Material Co. Ltd, Parchem, Indo Amines Limited, Clariant AG, Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. and Wuhan Dachu Hexing Technology Co. Ltd., among others.

The COVID-19 impact:

COVID-19 has impacted the market negatively. The weaker consumer demand for lifestyle and well-being products due to the imposition of lockdown and social restrictions will have a negative impact on the demand for cosmetics and certain food additives. The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled various industries, along with public construction. The activity will more likely cease due to the imposition of lockdown and social distancing, and work will halt due to the supply chain disruption, the termination of contracts to control expenses, and the shortage of subcontractors and materials. However, the ease in restrictions and the government initiatives to start the economic activities in the consumer goods market creates hope for the imminent recovery of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Dodecyl Dipropylene Triamine plays a crucial role in the manufacture of cleaning products, disinfectants, and sanitizers. The growing consumption of disinfectants by commercial and domestic applications is expected to surge in the coming years owing to the awareness of healthy living.

The acid acts as a biocide, fungicide, and algaecide in the end-use industry, and the growth in the concerns for the sterile environment in industries such as the food & beverage industry will drive the demand of the market. The food and beverage industry is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The current drastic fall in the price of petroleum during the COVID-19 crisis can propel the demand for the production of Dodecyl Dipropylene Triamine.

In April 2016, Lanxess announced its acquisition of the ‘clean and disinfect’ business of Chemours. The operation comprises active ingredients as well as specialty chemicals used in disinfectant and hygiene solutions. This strategy was a part of Lanxess’s realignment program focusing on specialty chemicals.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Dodecyl Dipropylene Triamine market on the basis of function, application, end-use, and region:

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Ton; 2017-2027)

Biocide

Fungicide

Algicide

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Ton; 2017-2027)

Disinfectant

Sanitizer

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Ton; 2017-2027)

Water Treatment

Wood Preservation

Food & Beverage

Paints & Coatings

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Ton; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

