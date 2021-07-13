Spandex Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Global Spandex Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from USD 7.41 billion in 2019 to USD 10.95 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for the material from textile sector especially for sportswear, active wear along with high usage in medical applications is likely to propel the growth of the industry. Rising average disposable income of people is another factor driving the market’s growth.

Spandex is a lightweight synthetic fiber with superior strength and elasticity. It also has the ability of resisting UV light. It is widely used in skin tight and stretchable clothes. Growing demands for sportswear and active wear along with rising disposable income of people is predicted to drive the market during the forecast period. Demand from the medical sector is also likely to increase since the fiber is used in manufacturing surgical hoses, bandages, diapers, compression stockings amongst others.

The manufacturing process for spandex is quite complex and involves high labor. The superior properties of the material results in high market price of the product in comparison to nylon, polyester, wool and cotton. This is having negative impact on the market’s growth. Major manufacturers of the market are trying to develop automated production processes which can bring optimization in manufacturing as well as reduce the labor cost without compromising the quality of the material.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Spandex Market:

Hyosung Corporation, LYCRA, TK Chemical Corporation, Taekwang Industrial Company Limited, Teijin Ltd, Toray Industries, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, INVISTA and Yantai Tayho Advanced Material Corporation Ltd.

Fabric Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Two Way Spandex

Four Way Spandex

Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Dry Spinning

Wet Spinning

Melt Extrusion

Reaction Spinning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Apparel

Sports

Medical

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major offerings of the Spandex market report:

In-depth analysis of the Spandex market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

