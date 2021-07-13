Inorganic Pigments Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Inorganic Pigments Market Report

The global Inorganic Pigments Market is forecast to reach USD 31.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data The Inorganic pigments are obtained from mixed metal oxides and are designed by a high-temperature calcination process. These pigments are not impressed by strong acids, oxidizing agents, and base. Most inorganic pigments can resist many temperatures and unfavorable climatic conditions; they are heat immune, have resistance to different chemicals. There are various inorganic pigments available and are organized originally from sources they are obtained. Some of the inorganic pigments include Cadmiums, which are received from cadmium compounds Chrome, which is acquired from lead, and Irons that are derived from various iron oxides, among others.

Inorganic color pigments are used in different enterprises, which are powder coatings, coil coatings, and architectural coatings. It is also used in the coloring of plastics, and constructions. It finds its purpose in the automotive segments as a colorant for engineering plastics. The value of industrial products, which has improved over the past few years, the demands on appearance and durability are increasing. Due to their rapidity characteristics and adaptability to conditions, they are the most preferred pigments used in construction.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Inorganic Pigments Market:

Tasnee, Tata Pigments, China Hongqiao Group Limited, Matapel Chemicals INEOS Pigments, Jiangsu Yuxing Industry & Trade Co., Ltd., Tronox Limited, Dominion Colour Corporation, Alabama Pigments Company, and Ferro Corporation among others.

The Global Inorganic Pigments Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Inorganic Pigments market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

Pigment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Nanoparticles

Titanium Dioxide

Iron Oxide

Carbon Black

Others

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Paints & coatings

Plastics

Inks

Ceramics

Glass

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Inorganic Pigments Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Inorganic Pigments market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

