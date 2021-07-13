Dyes & Pigments Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis

The global Dyes & Pigments market is forecast to reach USD 48.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is anticipated to witness increased demand from various applications such as textiles, paints and coatings, construction, and plastics. Dyes and pigment producers are fully committed to upgrading their goods through the use of new technology to eliminate environmentally safe and harmful contaminants during processing safely.

These products have a wide variety of applications from paints & coatings, textile construction, and printing inks to plastics. In these significant industries, growth in the dyes & pigments market is primarily driven by a turnaround and their increasing need in these applications. Due to the rising construction, the paint & coatings business is expanding considerably.

Increasing the use of plastics in consumer products over the projected timeframe is anticipated to create a favorable room for demand growth. In plastic products, pigments are added to polymers to obtain specific colors. Their use in plastics depends on their ability to weather and age, light speed, warping and nucleation, and clarity.

Some of the factors that hinder the development of the demand for pigments and paints are environmental considerations, price fluctuations of raw materials, and global power. A few of the new market trends are changing production plants from the U.S. and Europe to India, China, and Taiwan, and eco-friendly product preferences are rising. Since specialty pigments are environmentally friendly in nature, demand for pigments and colors is expected to increase.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

BASF SE, Clariant AG, DIC Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Cabot Corp, Dupont De Nemours & Co., Kronos Worldwide Inc., Flint Group, EcKart GmbH, and Lanxess AG among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Dyes & Pigments market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Dye Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acid Dyes

VAT Dyes

Disperse dyes

Reactive dyes

Direct dyes

Pigments Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organic pigments

Inorganic Pigments

Titanium dioxide pigments

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Printing Inks

Textiles

Paper

Leather

Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Construction

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Dyes & Pigments Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Dyes & Pigments market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

