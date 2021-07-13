Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

The global Traffic Road Marking Coatings market is forecast to reach USD 7.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The primary driving forces for the global demand are projected to be an increased investment in infrastructural construction to build new highways and focus on repair and maintenance operations. The sector is concerned not only with new highway building operations but also with large repair firms, generating demand for repainting. Increasing incidences of accidents and increasing traffic congestion include major driving factors for the growth of the global market. Growing demand for traffic flow control and enhanced infrastructure is anticipated in the immediate future, especially in developing markets, to drive growth in the worldwide market.

The creation of existing organizations in emerging countries and the growing use of environmentally sustainable and organic marking materials are anticipated in the near future to provide the major market players with multiple growth opportunities.

While revenue from the demand for traffic route marking coatings is growing at a considerable pace, there are few factors expected to hamper market growth globally. Raw material shortages are a significant constraint to market growth globally. Therefore, the unavailability of resins used as a binder in cold plastics and thermoplastics labeling road content and titanium dioxide used for blanching labeling has a significant effect on both stakeholders. These stakeholders include fabricators of materials, central government agencies, contractors for marking, contractors, and agents for term maintenance, actual users, or local authorities.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market:

Dow Chemical Company, 3M, The Sherwin Williams Company, Swarco AG, Geveko Markings, Ennis-Flint Inc., Crown Technology, LLC, M. Contractors Pvt. Ltd., Surya Min Chem (SMC), and Lanino Road Marking Products, among others.

The Global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Paint

Thermoplastic

Epoxy

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Permanent

Removable

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Road Marking Line

Road Marking Labels

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

