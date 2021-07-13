Iron Oxide Pigment Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global Iron Oxide Pigment Market is forecast to reach USD 2.60 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The nitrobenzene and cast iron are the raw materials used for manufacturing synthetic products. As an intermediate for the production of polishes, pesticides, dyes, solvents, anti-odorant agents, synthetic rubber, and lubricant, the scope of application for nitrobenzene is increasing in other industries, expected to increase the price of nitrobenzene for the production of iron oxide pigment. The pigments are naturally produced in types of ores like sienna, magnetite, goethite, ochre, umber, and hematite. They can also be produced synthetically by prime processes such as reduction of organic compounds by iron, iron compounds thermal deposition, and precipitation of iron salt. Large chemical manufacturers, including Lanxess and BASF SE, have changed their focus to using new technology to produce high-quality pigments by adopting acceptable standards. For creating different colors in both synthetic and natural goods, the element above is expected to have a positive impact on the businesses. Nevertheless, strict environmental regulations against synthetic Iron Oxide Pigment manufacturing and price volatility of raw materials are likely to affect the growth of the Iron Oxide Pigments Market during the review period.

High demand for decorative-property coatings in buildings and transportation infrastructure has led to the higher penetration of red iron oxide pigments in different industries. Changing customer tastes to more vibrant colors has driven innovation in R&D for various iron oxide pigment applications. Rising disposable income and growing population in the region have resulted in high demand for automobiles. Because automotive coatings are a significant market application, request for cars is expected to rise shortly to complement growth and development.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Iron Oxide Pigment market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Iron Oxide Pigment market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Jiangsu Yuxing Industry & Trade Co. Ltd., Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Applied Minerals Inc., Hunan Three-Ring Pigments Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Titan Kogyo Ltd., Cathay Industries, LANXESS AG, BASF SE, and Kronos Worldwide, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Iron Oxide Pigment market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic

Natural

Color Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Red

Yellow

Black

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Construction

Coatings

Plastics

Paper

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

