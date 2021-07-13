Paints and Coatings Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global paints and coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 207.52 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is gearing up with rapid growth of industrial development, a growing number of end-user industries, and increasing interest of the population in architecture and activities related to construction. The construction industry is growing up, owing to the rapidly growing global community. This growth is creating a huge demand for building and construction materials, including paints and coatings. The surging population in the world and the per capita income associated with the average wage has been fuelling the demand for automobiles and consumer goods, which boosts industrialization at a rapid pace. Paints and coatings are protecting industrial equipment and machines from corrosion and rusting. Paints and coatings are keeping corrosion at bay to make products look better.

The growth of the paints & coatings market is being restrained by governments’ stringent regulations, such as the use of low-polluted coating technologies and reduction of VOC emission in coating resins. These regulations will drive demand for new low-pollution coatings and emersion of new coats. The new rules and regulations set up by the European Commission and Federal government agencies are leading towards attaining green movement and VOC free coatings. Such initiatives by the government are driving the market for Paints and Coatings to environmental sustainability.

The growing number of nuclear families is propelling new houses every year, creating demand for paints and coatings. The global paints and coatings industry has a moderate degree of competition; however, it is growing with mergers and acquisitions due to advancements in existing products.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3311

Leading Companies operating in the Global Paints and Coatings Market:

AkzoNobel NV, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin- Williams Company, RPM International, Inc., Nippon Paint Holding Co LTD, Tikkurila OYJ, Axalta Coating Systems, Asian Paints Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd., Jotun Group, Beckers Group, BASF SE, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., and Valspar Corporation.

The Global Paints and Coatings Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyester

Polyurethane

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Water based Coatings

Solvent based Coatings

Powder Coatings

UV based Coatings

End User Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Architectural & Decorative Residential Non-residential

Industrial Automotive Refinish Automotive OEM Industrial Wood Coil Packaging Marine Protective coatings



Request discount on the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3311

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Paints and Coatings market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Paints and Coatings market size

2.2 Latest Paints and Coatings market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Paints and Coatings market key players

3.2 Global Paints and Coatings size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Paints and Coatings market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Paints and Coatings market report:

In-depth analysis of the Paints and Coatings market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

To know more about the “Paints and Coatings Market” report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/paints-and-coatings-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Size

Nematicides Market Demand

Pet Food Packaging Market Trends

Agricultural Micronutrients Market Analysis

Automotive Engine Oil Market Size

Leather Chemicals Market Demand

Seed Processing Market Analysis

Cable Ties Market Size

Medical Polymers Market Analysis

Protective Textiles Market Growth