Acetic Acid Market Size, Share, Evolving Industry Trends and Key Insights by 2027 with Top Key Players: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sinopec, Wacker Chemie, etc.

The global acetic acid market is forecast to reach USD 21.65 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing use of acetic acid in the production of different products such as purified terephthalate acid and vinyl acetate monomers (VAM) is expected to boost the market size of acetic acid during the forecast period.

Acetic acid is used to produce VAM, which is, in turn, is used to manufacture various resins and polymers for adhesives, films, paints, coatings, textiles, and other end-user products. Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) and Polyvinyl acetate (PVA) are the major derivatives manufactured using Vinyl Acetate Monomers (VAM). PVA is significantly employed in adhesives, textiles, photosensitive coatings, packaging films, and thickeners, whereas PVOH finds its applications in paper coatings, industrial coatings, and paints owing to their ideal adhesion properties.

Key participants include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sinopec, Wacker Chemie, GNFC Limited, Saudi International Petrochemicals, DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Daicel Corporation, Jiangsu Sopo (Group), and LyondellBasell, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Acetic Acid market on the basis of form, manufacturing process, application, end-users, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Solid

Liquid

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Biological Route

Synthetic Route

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Acetic anhydride

Monochloroacetic

Textiles

Terephthalic acid

Vinyl acetate monomer

Ketene

Dimethylacetamide

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Food and Beverage

Plastics and Polymers

Chemicals

Inks, Paints, and Coatings

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



The growing investments in infrastructure across the globe are expected to propel the demand for coatings and sealants, which in turn, positively contribute towards the growth of the acetic acid. Furthermore, the rising application of acetic acid in the manufacture of terephthalic acid is also anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market for acetic acid in the global market. The region is anticipated to be the largest market for the textile industry, owing to the strong industrial base. Increase in population and improving economic conditions are also driving the market in the region. China is the largest market for acetic acid worldwide. The country accounted for approximately more than 30% of the global consumption.

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

The Acetic Acid market report offers a detailed analysis of the Acetic Acid market through the assessment of different market aspects such as product type, application, industry verticals, and others.

It includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis along with the market estimation for the forecast period 2021-2028 and offers the CAGR for the forecast period.

Contains an all-inclusive investigation of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and barriers that the established and novice players may encounter in the forecast period.

A thorough regional analysis of the Acetic Acid market is offered in the report that offers key insights into the factors that influence the market growth in the region.

Extensive profiling of the key companies operating in the market including financial standing, product portfolio, recent development, business expansion plans, and strategic alliances are covered in the report.

