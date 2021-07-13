Steel Fiber Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The global steel fiber market size was estimated at $1.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2027. Steel fibers are used extensively in conjunction with mesh and steel reinforcing bars in a variety of building applications. Benefits including optimization of steel consumption, concrete savings and faster construction have had a positive impact on product demand. These products also help to improve construction quality through effective crack and shrinkage control and removal of rebar corrosion.
Major players analyzed include Arcelor Mittal, Bekaert, Green Steel Group, Nippon Seisen, Yuthian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing, R. STAT, Spajic Doo, Zhejiang Boean Metal Products, Fibrometals, and Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber.
Steel Fiber Market Segmentation
By Type
By Application
- Hooked
- Straight
- Deformed
- Crimped
- Others (glued & irregular)
By manufacturing process
- Concrete reinforcement
- Composite reinforcement
- Refractories
- Others (vaults, filters, and material plastic)
Geographic Coverage
- Cut Wire/cold drawn
- Slit sheet
- Melt extract
- Mill extract
- Modified cold drawn wire
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
