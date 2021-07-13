Color Coated Steel Market 2021-2027 Trends, Research Report, Growth Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast to 2027

The global color coated steel sheet market size is projected to achieve market growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027, at USD 23800 by 2027 It is expected to reach $28380 million. The coated steel industry is witnessing moderate growth because of demand from end-use industries. Coated steel is largely used in building & construction and appliances industries.

Color Coated Steel Market Segmentation

By Type

PE Coated Steel

HDP Coated Steel

SMP Coated Steel

PVDF Coated Steel

By Application

Construction

Home Appliance

Automotive

Company profiles

BlueScope

Kerui Steel

NSSMC

ArcelorMittal

Dongkuk Steel

ThyssenKrupp

Baosteel

Severstal

U.S. Steel

Shandong Guanzhou

JSW Steel

NLMK Group

Dongbu Steel

Essar Steel

POSCO

JFE Steel

Ansteel

Wuhan Iron and Steel

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

