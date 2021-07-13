New Report: Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market
size will grow to USD 1,714 million by 2027 from USD 876 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14% during 2021-2027.
Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are one-dimensional allotropes of carbon made from rolling sheets of graphene, an advanced material that can be designed for a variety of applications. Its unique properties have attracted considerable research interest since its initial discovery. Depending on the number of graphene sheets used, CNTs are of two types: single-walled CNTs (SWCNTs) and multi-walled CNTs (MWCNTs).
Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Segmentation
By Type:
By Method:
- Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNT)
- Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT)
By End-use Industry:
- Chemical Vapor Deposition
- Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition (CCVD)
- High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Reaction
- Others
Key Players
- Electronics & Semiconductors
- Energy & Storage
- Chemical Material & Polymers
- Medical
- Structural Composites Applications
The key players operating in the market are LG Chemical Limited (South Korea), Cabot Corporation (US), Showa Denko K.K. (Japan), Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd. (China).
Geographic Coverage
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
