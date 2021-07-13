New Report: Global Railway Platform Security Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global railway platform security market size to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2019 to USD 2.3 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. Major factors expected to drive the growth of the railway platform security market include the increasing suicide instances, growing need to minimize the risk of unauthorized access to platforms, and increasing demand for additional support and advanced solutions for security management.
Railway Platform Security Market Segmentation
Based on Components:
Solutions
Services
- Sensors
- Video Surveillance Systems
- Platform Edge Doors (PEDs)/Platform Screen Doors (PSDs)
- Alert/alarm system
Based on Applications:
Major players
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Geographic Coverage
- Honeywell
- Indra Sistemas
- Huawei
- Bosch
- Atos
- FLIR Systems
- Axis Communications
- Telent
- Dahua Technology
- Hikvision
- STANLEY Access Technology
- Wabtec Corporation
- L&T Technology Services
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Genetec
- Knorr-Bremse
- Nabtesco
- Senstar
- Avnet
- Anixter
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Railway Platform Security Market.
- The market share of the Railway Platform Security Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Railway Platform Security Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Railway Platform Security Market.
Key Questions Answered Railway Platform Security Market Report
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
