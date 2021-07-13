Airborne Satellite Communication Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Global Airborne SATCOM Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 6% during 2021-2027. The Global Airborne SATCOM Market has witnessed high growth in recent years owing to rising defense spending, increasing passenger traffic and increasing demand for new aircraft. Additionally, increasing use of UAVs in defense and commercial applications is accelerating the market growth. However, factors such as cybersecurity concerns and high cost of satellite-based communications are expected to restrain the market growth to some extent.
Airborne Satellite Communication Market Segmentation
Based on Platform:
Based on Component:
- Commercial Aircraft
- Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)
- Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)
- Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)
- Military Aircraft
- Business Jets
- Helicopters
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
Based on Application:
- SATCOM Terminals
- Transceivers
- Airborne Radio
- Modems & Routers
- SATCOM Radomes
- Others
Based on Frequency:
- Government & Defense
- Commercial
Based on Installation:
- C-band
- L-band
- X-band
- Ka-band
- S-band
- Ku-band
- UHF-band
Key Market Players
- New Installation
- Upgradation
Geographic Coverage
- Cobham Plc (UK)
- General Dynamics Corporation (US)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (US)
- L3 Harris Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)
- Raytheon Company (US)
- Aselsan A.S. (Turkey)
- Thales Group (France)
- United Technologies Corporation (US)
- Viasat, Inc. (US)
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Airborne Satellite Communication Market.
- The market share of the Airborne Satellite Communication Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Airborne Satellite Communication Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Airborne Satellite Communication Market.
Key Questions Answered Airborne Satellite Communication Market Report
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
