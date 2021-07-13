AI-powered storage Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global AI-powered storage market is expected to grow from $107.1 billion in 2018 to $2.55 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. AI-powered storage is in high demand worldwide due to factors such as the increase in data being generated every day, the adoption of data analytics by various industries to improve decision-making ability, compliance with the generated data and increasing government regulations. In addition, many enterprises have started using cloud-based services to store data using virtual servers, further increasing the demand for AI-based storage systems.
Key Market Players
Intel Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), IBM (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Pure Storage (US), NetApp (US), Micron Technology (US), CISCO (US), Toshiba (Japan), Lenovo (China), Dell Technologies (US), and HPE (US) are a few major players in the AI-powered storage market.
AI-powered storage Market Segmentation
On the basis of Offering
On the basis of Storage System
On the basis of Storage Architecture
- Direct-attached Storage (DAS)
- Network-attached Storage (NAS)
- Storage Area Network (SAN)
On the basis of Storage Medium
- File- and Object-Based Storage
- Object Storage
On the basis of End User
- Hard Disk Drive (HDD)
- Solid State Drive (SSD)
Geographic Coverage
- Enterprises
- Government Bodies
- Cloud Service Providers
- Telecom Companies
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the AI-powered storage Market.
- The market share of the AI-powered storage Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the AI-powered storage Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the AI-powered storage Market.
Key Questions Answered AI-powered storage Market Report
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
