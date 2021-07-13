New Report: Global Smart Container Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

You are Here
The smart container market was valued at $21.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at an annual average of 20% from 2021 to 2027, reaching $11.29 billion by 2027. The e-commerce industry is gaining popularity. With high internet penetration and increasing demand for convenience, consumers are ordering groceries and other food products online. As services like Amazon Fresh grow, consumers can buy fresh produce without leaving home. Subscription services are another fad with everything from snacks to specialties to meal kits with everything you need to cook a meal from scratch. A full report of Smart Container Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/smart-container-market/40025/ Key Market Players Some of the major players in the Smart Container Market include Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Cisco (US), Wind River (US), Amadeus IT Group (Spain), SITAONAIR (Switzerland), Honeywell (US), Blip Systems (Denmark), Tata Sons (India), and Sendum Wireless Corporation (Canada). These players provide IoT solutions and platforms to various aviation companies.  Smart Container Market Segmentation By Offering
  • Hardware
  • Sensors
  • Temperature sensors
  • Pressure sensors
  • Humidity sensors
  • Gas sensors
  • Other sensors
  • Connectivity Devices
  • Telematics and Telemetry Devices
  • Software
  • Services
By Technology
  • GPS (Global Positioning System)
  • Cellular
  • LoRa WAN (Long Range Wide Area Network)
  • BLE
  • Others
By Vertical
  • Food & Beverages
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Oil & Gas
  • Chemicals
  • Others
Geographic Coverage
  • North America Market Size and/or Volume
  • Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
  • Europe Market Size and/or Volume
  • Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
  • Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
 The report covers the following objectives:
  • Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Smart Container Market.
  • The market share of the Smart Container Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
  • Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Smart Container Market.
  • Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Smart Container Market.
Recent Developments
  • Market Overview and growth analysis
  • Import and Export Overview
  • Volume Analysis
  • Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
  • Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered Smart Container Market Report
  • What was the Smart Container Market in 2021 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
  • What will be the CAGR of Smart Container Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
  • Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
  • Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Container Market was the market leader in 2018?
  • Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
