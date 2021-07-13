New Report: Global Smart Container Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The smart container market was valued at $21.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at an annual average of 20% from 2021 to 2027, reaching $11.29 billion by 2027.
The e-commerce industry is gaining popularity. With high internet penetration and increasing demand for convenience, consumers are ordering groceries and other food products online. As services like Amazon Fresh grow, consumers can buy fresh produce without leaving home. Subscription services are another fad with everything from snacks to specialties to meal kits with everything you need to cook a meal from scratch.
Key Market Players
Some of the major players in the Smart Container Market include Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Cisco (US), Wind River (US), Amadeus IT Group (Spain), SITAONAIR (Switzerland), Honeywell (US), Blip Systems (Denmark), Tata Sons (India), and Sendum Wireless Corporation (Canada). These players provide IoT solutions and platforms to various aviation companies.
Smart Container Market Segmentation
By Offering
By Technology
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Temperature sensors
- Pressure sensors
- Humidity sensors
- Gas sensors
- Other sensors
- Connectivity Devices
- Telematics and Telemetry Devices
- Software
- Services
By Vertical
- GPS (Global Positioning System)
- Cellular
- LoRa WAN (Long Range Wide Area Network)
- BLE
- Others
Geographic Coverage
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceutical
- Oil & Gas
- Chemicals
- Others
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Smart Container Market.
- The market share of the Smart Container Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Smart Container Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Smart Container Market.
Key Questions Answered Smart Container Market Report
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
