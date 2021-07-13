Drone Package Delivery Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

Platform

The drone package delivery market is estimated at $2.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow by 44% annually from 2021 to 2027, reaching $27.4 billion by 2030. Encouraging drone package delivery is a major factor expected to drive the market growth in the future.Some of the key players in the drone package delivery market are Amazon.com, Inc. (US), FedEx (US), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (US), Boeing (US), DHL International GmbH (Germany), Matternet, Inc. (US), Zipline (US), Flirtey (US), Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (Canada), Flytrex (Israel), Workhorse Group Inc. (US), Wing Aviation LLC (US), and Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands).Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.