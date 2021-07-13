Drone Package Delivery Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

You are Here
The drone package delivery market is estimated at $2.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow by 44% annually from 2021 to 2027, reaching $27.4 billion by 2030. Encouraging drone package delivery is a major factor expected to drive the market growth in the future. A full report of Drone Package Delivery Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/drone-package-delivery-market/47071/ Key Market Players Some of the key players in the drone package delivery market are Amazon.com, Inc. (US), FedEx (US), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (US), Boeing (US), DHL International GmbH (Germany), Matternet, Inc. (US), Zipline (US), Flirtey (US), Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (Canada), Flytrex (Israel), Workhorse Group Inc. (US), Wing Aviation LLC (US), and Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands).  Drone Package Delivery Market Segmentation On the basis of solution
  • Platform
  • Infrastructure
  • Software
  • Service
On the basis of duration
  • Short Duration (<30 Minutes)
  • Long Duration (>30 Minutes)
  • On the basis of range
  • Short Range (<25 Kilometers)
  • Long Range (>25 Kilometers)
On the basis of package size
  • <2 Kilograms
  • 2-5 Kilograms
  • >5 Kilograms
Geographic Coverage
  • North America Market Size and/or Volume
  • Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
  • Europe Market Size and/or Volume
  • Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
  • Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
 The report covers the following objectives:
  • Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Drone Package Delivery Market.
  • The market share of the Drone Package Delivery Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
  • Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Drone Package Delivery Market.
  • Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Drone Package Delivery Market.
Recent Developments
  • Market Overview and growth analysis
  • Import and Export Overview
  • Volume Analysis
  • Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
  • Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered Drone Package Delivery Market Report
  • What was the Drone Package Delivery Market in 2021 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
  • What will be the CAGR of Drone Package Delivery Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
  • Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
  • Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Drone Package Delivery Market was the market leader in 2018?
  • Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
