Industrial Robotics Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Global Industrial Robotics Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 13.3% during 2021-2027. Industrial robots play an important role in industrial automation and many key tasks in the industry are managed by robots. Along with economic growth in several regions, the e-commerce, electronics and automotive industries are on the rise.
Industrial Robotics Market Segmentation
By Type
By Payload
- Traditional Industrial Robots (Articulated, SCARA, Parallel/Delta, Cartesian/Linear/Gantry, Cylindrical, Spherical, and Swing-arm robots)
- Collaborative Industrial Robots
By Application
- Up to 16.00 Kg
- 16.01–60.00 Kg
- 60.01–225.00 Kg
- More Than 225.00 Kg
By Industry
- Handling (Pick and Place, Material Handling, Packaging and Palletizing, Machine Tending, and Clean Room Applications)
- Assembling & Disassembling (Screw Driving and Nut Fastening)
- Welding & Soldering (Laser Welding, Arc Welding, Gas Welding, Spot Welding, and Soldering)
Company Profiles
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Metals & Machinery
- Plastics, Rubber, & Chemicals
- Food & Beverages
- Precision Engineering & Optics
- Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
- Others
Geographic Coverage
- ABB Ltd.
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
- Denso Corporation
- Fanuc Corporation
- KUKA AG
- Kawasaki Robotics
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Industrial Robotics Market.
- The market share of the Industrial Robotics Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Industrial Robotics Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Industrial Robotics Market.
Key Questions Answered Industrial Robotics Market Report
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
