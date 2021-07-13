Polyurethane Sealants Market 2021: Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A sealant is a material used for sealing something to make it watertight or airtight. It fills gaps, allows expansion and contraction of building materials, and enhances aesthetics. In the building and construction industry, a sealant is taken to be same as caulking, and it helps in blocking dust, sound, and heat transmission. Polyurethane sealants are organic compounds generated as a result of a reaction between glycol and isocyanate. These sealants are used for sealing, waterproofing decks, trims, and wood flooring. Polyurethane sealants are of two types, namely, one component and two component. One component polyurethanes sealants find their applications in sealing roofs, electrical cable an in plumbing. Two-component polyurethane sealants are used in industries where there is a need for rapid property development.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005337/

MARKET DYNAMICS

An enormous increase in demand for high performance materials with highly moisture resistant and esthetic appeal characteristics is driving the growth in polyurethane sealants market. Along with this, revolutionary advances in safety, and ease of application as a result of polyurethane sealant bonding has also propelled the growth in the market. However, a rise in prices of raw materials such as toluene diisocyanate, succinic acid, polyols, etc., coupled with volatility in crude oil prices has hampered the overall growth of the polyurethane sealants market. Rising interest of consumers towards bio-based polyurethane sealants with low VOC emissions is a factor anticipated to propel the polyurethane sealants market during the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Polyurethane sealants Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the polyurethane sealants market with detailed market segmentation by type, end use industry and geography. The global polyurethane sealants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading polyurethane sealants players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global polyurethane sealants market is segmented on the basis of type, end use industry and geography. On the basis of type, the market classify into one component, two component and others. On the basis of end use industry the market is broken into building & construction, automotive, general industrial, marine and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the polyurethane sealants market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The polyurethane sealants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the polyurethane sealants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the polyurethane sealants market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the polyurethane sealants market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from polyurethane sealants market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for polyurethane sealants in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the polyurethane sealants market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the polyurethane sealants market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Arkema S.A.

BASF

Hodgson Sealants

Kommerling Chemische Fabrik Kg

Mapei S.p.A.

PCI Augsburg GmbH

Selena Co., SA

Sika AG

Splendor Industry Company Limited

Sunstar Engineering, Inc.

Buy Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005337/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]