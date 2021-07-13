Precious Metal Catalysts Market 2021| Current Status by Major Key Vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Catalyst is a material that accelerates the rate of any chemical reaction without undergoing any permanent chemical change. The catalysts continue to act repeatedly, and this is why they are required in minor scales while altering the reaction rate. Precious metal catalysts are catalysts containing noble metals. They consist of nano-scale precious metal particles which are highly dispersed and supported on a high surface area. Some common instances are carbon, silica, and alumina. Precious metal catalysts are mainly applied in exhaust systems in automobiles and also in electrical generators. Each of these precious metal catalysts have unique characteristics and are primarily used in reactions of organic synthesis.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global precious metal catalysts market is driven by the incrementing R&D investments in precious metal market with the motive to reduce cost and gain maximum returns. Another factor driving the market is the surging demand for petrochemicals from industries like automotive and construction. However, replacement of precious metal catalysts by bio-based chemicals and thermal degradation are obstructing the growth of the market. The robustly growing automotive sector is likely to act as an opportunity in the development of precious metal catalysts market in the years to come.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the precious metal catalysts market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end use industry and geography. The global precious metal catalysts market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading precious metal catalysts players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global precious metal catalysts market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end use industry and geography. On the basis of type, the market classify into platinum, palladium, ruthenium, rhodium, rhenium, iridium, gold, silver and others. On the basis of application the market is broken into automotive, refining, petrochemicals, oil, mining and others. As per end use industry the market is bifyrcated into automobile, pharmaceutical, refinery and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the precious metal catalysts market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The precious metal catalysts market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the precious metal catalysts market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the precious metal catalysts market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the precious metal catalysts market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from precious metal catalysts market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for precious metal catalysts in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the precious metal catalysts market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the precious metal catalysts market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Alfa Aesar

Chimet S.p.A.

Clariant International Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Heraeus Group

Johnson Matthey

Sabin Metal Corporation

Shaanxi Kai Da Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd.

Vineeth Precious Catalysts Pvt. Ltd

Xi’an Catalyst New Materials Co., Ltd.

