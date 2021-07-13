Coffee Concentrate Market : Soaring Demand By Millennial, Explore Fact.MR Report

The major drivers for the coffee concentrate market are the growing ready-to-drink market and coffee industry. Coffee is the one of the most popular beverages in the world. The increasing popularity of ready-to-drink products is increasing the demand for coffee concentrates in the market.

The allure of drinking coffee has become a part of everyday life, or in some cases, an addiction – of today’s growing number of millennial population.

Increasing urbanization and development in mid-sized cities, the expansion of a number of multinational and foreign retail brands, and providing consumers with products at an ease are driving the market for coffee concentrates, iced coffee, cold brew coffee, and many others.

In addition, the growing population, the advent of Western culture, and the increasing awareness of coffee-based beverages among people, globally, are supporting the demand for coffee concentrates global market.

Segmentation :-

The coffee concentrate market is segmented by variety, caffeine content, product type, flavor, and sales channel.

The coffee concentrate market is segmented by variety:

Arabica

Robusta

The coffee concentrate market is segmented by caffeine content:

Regular

Decaffeinated

The coffee concentrate market is segmented by flavor:

Regular

Flavored

The coffee concentrate market is segmented by product type:

Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

Dolce Iced Coffee Concentrate

Top Roast Coffee Concentrate

Black Coffee Concentrate

The coffee concentrate market segmented by sales channel:

Departmental Stores

Discount Markets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Important doubts related to the Coffee Concentrate Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Coffee Concentrate market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Coffee Concentrate Market: Key Developments

In North America and Europe, cold brew coffee is gaining popularity as compared to other coffee concentrates. Especially, supermarket/hypermarket stores are selling a wide range of cold brew coffee concentrates, attracting customers who spend more on beverages.

The sales of coffee concentrate products have witnessed a significant increase in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and other European countries in the recent past.

The Nestle has launched four new varieties of coffee concentrates. Furthermore, by launching a new product line of coffee concentrates, the company is also supporting the coffee communities for whom it works towards social, economic, and environmental initiatives.

Coffee Concentrate Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global coffee concentrate market are:

Key players in the coffee concentrate market are PepsiCo, Tata international, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Synergy Flavors Inc., Grady’s Cold Brew, Ueshima Coffee Co., Ltd, Cristopher Bean Coffee, Death Wish Coffee Company LLC, New Orleans Coffee Co, Inc., Royal Cup Coffee, Station Cold Brew Coffee Co. Ltd, and Kohana Coffee.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

