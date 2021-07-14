Apheresis Equipment Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

High target disease prevalence, technological advancements and favorable research funding scenario are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Apheresis Equipment during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 1.62 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.8%, Market Trends – Technological advancements and research and development for launch of advanced Apheresis Equipment

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Apheresis Equipment market was valued at USD 1.62 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.98 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8%. Apheresis is a medical procedure that involves removing the whole blood from a donor or a patient and separating the blood into individual components so that a particular component can be removed. It is a non-invasive procedure and takes less than a few hours. Thus, the procedure is favored by the people. The procedure is also known as Pheresis or Hemapheresis. The procedure is performed outside the body and is therefore an extracorporeal procedure.

In the recent times there has been an increase in the number of people suffering from leukemia, cancer. This has resulted in a need for plasma transfusions. This has further led to a rise in the demand for apheresis equipment. The biggest restraining factor of this market are the risks of this procedure. Risks such as, bleeding, infection, low blood pressure, muscle cramps etc. demotivate the people from opting this procedure.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Rising number of target diseases and blood disorders has led to a need for plasma and platelets across the globe. This has led a rise in the demand for apheresis which consequently has led to an increase in the demand for apheresis equipment.

With the growing infrastructure there has been a rise in the number of established blood banks with proper equipment and facilities. The expansion of these blood banks has resulted in a rise in the demand for apheresis equipment.

The governments of several countries are trying to build better infrastructure for the healthcare sector. This has led to a significant increase in the demand for the equipment.

The continuous research and development for the launch of improved and more efficient equipment has, also, encouraged market demand.

The high costs and lack of skilled staff for proper management of the apheresis equipment, especially, in developing countries, pose to be some of the major restraining factors of the market.

In addition to the high costs, the risks of this procedure such as, bleeding, infection, low blood pressure, muscle cramps etc. also discourage the people from opting this procedure.

Plasmapheresis procedure dominates the market. It accounts for a share of 51.9% owing to the growing incidents of blood related disorders and consequently the need for plasma. With the introduction of plasma based drugs, there has been a rise in the demand or plasma thus, increasing the demand for apheresis equipment. The procedure is expected to continue its growth at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Centrifugation technology dominates the market due to its versatility of application in the separation of plasma and other components. Membrane Filtration is identified as the fastest growing type of technology as this method is quicker and reduces the need for replacement fluids.

Disposable apheresis kits dominate the market. The single use kits are preferred by many as they reduce the chances of infections. They occupy 55.9% of the market.

North America dominates the market. The region accounts for a market share of 44.3%. This can be attributed to the high patient awareness and better infrastructure.

Europe accounts for 26.9% of the market share owing to the continuous research and development in the region and high patient awareness.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market and registers a growth rate of 8.8%. This can be attributed to the availability of resources. A large number of emerging economies are developing their healthcare infrastructure and launching aids to help the authorities to set up. The rising awareness of blood donation and apheresis among people has resulted in an increase in the demand for apheresis equipment.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Terumo BCT Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Haemonetics Corporation and HemaCare Corporation.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Plasma and Component Separator

Disposable Apheresis Kits

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Renal Diseases

Neurology

Hematology

Others

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Centrifugation

Membrane Filtration

Procedure (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Leukapheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

LDL- Apheresis

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Apheresis Equipment market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Apheresis Equipment market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Apheresis Equipment Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Apheresis Equipment market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

