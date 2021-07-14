Dental X-Ray Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Growing prevalence of dental disorders among a considerable population is driving the market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 536.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.5%, Market Trends –Increasing prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases

The global dental x-ray market size reached USD 536.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2085.95 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Reports and Data. The dental x-ray market revenue growth is driven by several factors including growing incidence of various types of dental disorders, and increasing demand for accurately detecting dental abnormalities which are not visible during routine dental examination. Additionally, dental x-ray diagnostic tool is widely used in the evaluation of the amount of bone present, cavities calculus, alveolar crest, and other masses in dental examinations. Growing adoption of cosmetic dentistry globally, and rapid introduction of several innovative products in dental care are also contributing to the revenue growth of the global dental x-ray market.

Dental x-rays, also known as dental radiographs, are mainly performed for detecting the hidden dental structures, cavities, malignant or benign masses, and bone loss. These images are formed by a controlled bust of X-ray radiation that penetrates the oral structures at different levels. Moreover, these dental x-ray procedures are carried out for preventive as well as diagnostic purposes to detect common oral problems, and also infections associated with dental cavities. Dental x-rays testing is the preferred imaging modality among all the available techniques owing to several advantages offered by them. Nowadays, periodontal diseases are considered a public health concern, due to the steady rise in their prevalence among adolescents as well as adults. The several risk factors associated with this disorder include poor oral hygiene, stress, diabetes and smoking. Hence, growing number of cases with different types of oral diseases is expected to boost the market revenue growth over the forecast period.

However, lack of reimbursements for dental care, and high cost of dental x-ray imaging systems are the two most prominent factors hindering the overall revenue growth of the global dental x-ray market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1687

Further key findings in the report

Based on product, the digital segment held the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, and it is further expected to register the highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to reduced time requirements for diagnosis. Moreover, the digital X-ray systems are also characterized by enhanced image quality, which is also contributing to the segment revenue growth.

Based on application, the medical segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the market in 2020. The large revenue growth of this segment is resultant of the growing number of dental diseases worldwide, and rising adoption of dental x-ray procedures for the examination of dental problems.

North America market dominated other regional markets in terms of revenue share in the global market in 2020, due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increasing healthcare spending in various developed countries, like the U.S. Additionally, favorable healthcare reimbursements, and rising government initiatives are further boosting the revenue growth of this regional market.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Dentsply Sirona Inc.; Planmeca OY; Carestream Dental, LLC; Danaher; LED Medical Diagnostics, Inc.; Cefla S.C.; Vatech Co., Ltd.; Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Dental X-Ray market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1687

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Analog

Digital

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Intraoral Bitewing Periapical Occlusal

Extraoral Panoramic CBCT Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Medical

Cosmetic Dentistry

Forensic

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-x-ray-market

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1687

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customize as per requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Browse more related report’s :



Diabetic Retinopathy Market Analysis

Sacral Neuromodulation Market Analysis

Manual Resuscitators Market Growth

Bloodstream Infection Testing Market Trends

Rosuvastatin Market Analysis

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]