Medical Packaging Films Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2028

Increasing popularity of bi-axially oriented films, and the elevated demand for sustainable packaging solutions has resulted in boosting the medical packaging films market.

Market Size – USD 6.29 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – The increase in the demand for bioplastic material

The global medical packaging films market size is expected to reach USD 9.47 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Major factor driving medical packaging films market revenue growth is continuous focus on R&D activities by various market players. Changing consumer preference and increasing environment concerns among consumers is another factor which is opening up new avenues for the medical packaging films market. Changing consumer preference has resulted in an increasing demand for bioplastic material. For catering to such changing consumer preference and stay relevant to market demand, key players in the medical packaging films market are launching new products. For instance, in 2018, Amcor, a leading market player, launched two sustainable packaging, namely PolyInert laminates and AluFix Retort Xtra, which has gained popularity for its efficacy and enhanced consumer convenience.

Different inorganic strategies opted by market players have also resulted in spurring the growth of the overall market. In August 2018, Bemis Company, Inc. (US) was acquired by Amcor Limited in an all-stock combination. Such initiatives help in enhancing R&D capacities and increase their geographical presence, which, in a way, helps in the expansion of the overall medical packaging films market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of product type, the high barrier film segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 in the medical packaging films market. Factors like increasing demand for healthcare products with extended shelf life along with the minimal scope of bacterial contamination contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

On the basis of film structure, the coextrusions segment held the largest medical packaging films market share in 2020, with the second-highest growth rate of 5.2% during the forecast period. This large market share of coextrusions segment is attributed to its ability to provide multilayer film structure at a lower cost as compared to other film structure.

On the basis of application, the bags segment held the largest revenue share in the medical packaging films market in 2020. The increasing demand for medical bags in healthcare sector contributes to the segment’s larger market share.

North America occupies the second-largest medical packaging films market share in 2020 and expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Presence of several key players in this region like Glenroy, 3M Company, DuPont, a mature pharmaceutical industry and increasing geriatric population are some of the factors contributing to the region’s high market revenue share.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Berry Global Group, Renolit, DowDuPont, Amcor, Polycine GmbH, Weigao Group, 3M, Covestro AG, Wipak Group, and Glenroy.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Medical Packaging Films market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Thermoformable Film

Metallized Film

High Barrier Film

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide (PA)

Others

Film Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Laminations

Coextrusions

Single films

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Tubes

Bags

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

