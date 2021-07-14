Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Report 2021, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,”. the global alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency is a genetic disorder due to which the body does not generate sufficient AAT protein. AAT proteins protect the lungs and liver from the adverse effects of other proteins present in the body. Patients with AAT deficiency are prone to numerous medical ailments, including liver cirrhosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), etc. A genetic or blood test can detect the AAT protein deficiency, which can be further treated by pulmonary rehabilitation, augmentation, and oxygen therapy. Furthermore, treatment procedures mainly involve the administration of medicines, such as bronchodilators and corticosteroids.

Market Trends

The rising occurrence of respiratory disorders, due to the increasing air pollution levels and high consumption of tobacco products, is primarily driving the market growth. Besides this, the widespread utilization of augmentation therapy for improving the recovery speed of patients, reducing the frequency of exacerbations, delaying emphysema progression, etc., is also driving the market. Moreover, several advancements in the diagnostic methods, along with the development of innovative processes for the production and purification of AAT, are further catalyzing the global market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

AstraZeneca PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

CSL Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Grifols S.A.

Kamada Ltd.

LFB Biomedicaments

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of treatment type, route of administration, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Augmentation Therapy

Bronchodilators

Corticosteroids

Oxygen Therapy

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Parenteral

Inhalation

Oral

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

