High-Performance Pigments Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global High-Performance Pigments Market is forecast to reach USD 7.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. High-performance pigments (HPPS) are both organic and inorganic pigments with strong insolubility, heat resilience, color strength, temperature and light speed properties, fastness of bleeding and solvents, and low movement. High-Performance pigments are used in a wide range of outdoor applications, including signage, advertising, and decals. Also, these pigments are used in indoor applications such as floor and wall coverings and specialized labels printing inks such as retort labels, protective inks, metal decorating inks, color filters, and electrophotographic toners used in liquid crystal show. Growing demand for high-performance pigments in automotive and industrial coatings, plastics, and cosmetics is a significant driving force in the growth of the High-Performance Pigments industry. Besides, the strong demand for High-Performance Pigments is driving market growth due to its wide variety of uses, outstanding efficiency, and relatively low environmental effects. Numerous R&D efforts for the production of emerging high-performance pigment innovations such as nano-pigment technology are also driving the market growth.

The high cost of High-Performance Pigments, however, is a major limiting factor for market development. The high price is due to its features, such as excellent heat tolerance and good light resistance, and inorganic pigment opacity. Bismuth vanadate pigments are environmentally safe and are used with strong camouflage capacity and gloss for the manufacture of orange, bright yellow, green, and red colors. Due to the heat tolerance and suitable strength of these pigments, cadmium pigments are used in thermosetting and thermoplastic powder coatings. Rising demands for environmentally friendly products in various industries such as coatings, the organic segment is expected to witness high growth. Organic pigments such as quinacridones, perylenes, perigones, and pyrrole dikes provide red to orange shades, enhancing weather and light speed, heat stabilization, and average migration.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Merck Performance Materials, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Horsta Chemicals Zhuhai Co. Ltd., Vijay Chemical Industries, BASF SE, Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Sun Chemical, DIC Corporation, Meghmani Pigments, and Heubach, among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global High-Performance Pigments Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organic

Inorganic

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Printing

Industrial

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Coatings

Plastics

Inks

Cosmetics

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global High-Performance Pigments market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global High-Performance Pigments market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

