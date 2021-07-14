Biological Safety Cabinet Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global biological safety cabinet market reached a value of US$ 188 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A biological safety cabinet (BSC) refers to an enclosed, ventilated laboratory workspace designed for protecting users and equipment from contamination through various pathogens. BSCs are divided into three classes, I, II and III. Class I protect the user and the surrounding environment. Class II offers protection for the user, environment and the samples and is utilized for low-to-moderate risk biological agents, and class III cabinets provide maximum protection through gas-tight enclosures. As a result, these cabinets are widely adopted across healthcare centers, diagnostic labs, and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.

Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, along with the widespread of the coronavirus infection is primarily driving the market growth. With the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an escalating demand for BSCs across healthcare centers to safeguard the medical equipment from cross-contamination. Besides this, BSCs are widely adopted across diagnostic labs and pharmaceutical units to maintain drugs’ microbiological quality. Additionally, the emergence of cabinet variants with improved construction, airflow pattern, velocities, and exhaust systems is also augmenting the market growth. In the coming years, the rapid integration of biological safety cabinets with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to maintain the environment’s sterility, is further expected to drive the global market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Air Science

Berner International

BIOBASE

Esco Micro Pte Ltd.

EUROCLONE SPA (AddLife Development AB)

Germfree Laboratories

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU)

Labconco

NuAire (Polypipe)

The Baker Company Inc (NYSE: BKR)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, end user and geography

Breakup by Type:

Class I

Class II Class II Type A Class II Type B

Class III

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic and Testing Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutions

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

