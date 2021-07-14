Levulinic Acid Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global levulinic acid market is expected to reach USD 61.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Levulinic acid is a very versatile chemical that finds usage in several end-use industries attributed to its application as food & feed additive, fertilizer, fungicide, plasticizer, coating, and antifreeze, among others. Agriculture is the primary user of levulinic acid. Growing demand for fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Fertilizers allow farmers to increase their crop yield by boosting the productivity of the agricultural land, as well as can make an otherwise less productive land produce substantial yields. Fertilizers are formulated to support the yield of certain plants by allowing the plants to absorb the essential macro and micronutrient easily. The worldwide demand for fertilizers has witnessed a decent pace of growth, with the demand being more than 138 million tons in the year 2000 and rose to around 210 million tons in the year 2019.

Manufacturers in the personal care and cosmetic sector constantly emphasize on the formulation of safe and effective products from natural ingredients such as levulinic acid that is beneficial in the prevention of bacterial build-up in cosmetics products and is used in the formulations for lotions, creams, lotions, and other products to avert spoiling, as well as doesn’t influence the color or the pH levels of the cosmetic products. Sodium levulinate, a sodium salt of levulinic acid, is a commonly used chemical as a skin cream treatment. Further, it is beneficial in maintaining the skin tone and condition, along with killing microbes in beauty products.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3472

Leading Companies operating in the Global Levulinic Acid Market:

GF Biochemicals, Avantium NV, DuPont, Hebei Shijiazhuang Worldwide Furfural & Furfuryl Alcohol Furan Resin Co. Ltd., Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Biofine Technology LLC, Segetis, Shanghai Apple Flavor & Fragrance Co. Ltd., Hebei Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yancheng China Flavor Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sigmachem Corporation, and Anhui Herman Impex Co Ltd., among others.

The Global Levulinic Acid Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Acid Hydrolysis

Biofine

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Food Additives

Cosmetics

Plasticizers

Others

Request discount on the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3472

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Levulinic Acid market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Levulinic Acid market size

2.2 Latest Levulinic Acid market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Levulinic Acid market key players

3.2 Global Levulinic Acid size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Levulinic Acid market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Levulinic Acid market report:

In-depth analysis of the Levulinic Acid market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

To know more about the “Levulinic Acid Market” report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/levulinic-acid-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Trends

Pet Food Packaging Market Analysis

Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size

Automotive Engine Oil Market Demand

Cable Ties Market Analysis

Leather Chemicals Market Size

Seed Processing Market Analysis

Seed Processing Market Growth

Protective Textiles Market Opportunities

Nematicides Market Share

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Overview

Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size

Pet Food Packaging Market Demand

Automotive Engine Oil Market Demand