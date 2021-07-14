Native Collagen Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

The Native Collagen Market is projected to reach USD 252.3 million in 2027. Increased product demand from cosmetics formulations is expected to boost market growth because of their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-aging impact.

Native collagen has an unprocessed protein source, which is used in many uses such as bone and joint healing, wound dressing, regeneration of tissues, and various skincare products. Peptides and gelatin are further extracted or hydrolyzed. Processed goods in many fields, such as food and drinks, personal care and cosmetics, photography, as well as healthcare, are used for various purposes. Increased demand is expected to increase the yields of processed goods from these end-use industries, thus hindering the growth of the market.

In dietary supplements, implants, and cell growth, natural collagen is also used. The segment growth can be attributed to the product’s growing use in scientific activity. Native collagen is commonly used in bone and joint health dietary supplements. It is used as a coating solution for cell attachment, development, differentiation, migration, and morphogenesis in cell culture activities.

In order to comply with the regulatory norms, requirements, and guidelines, the majority of producers in the local collagen market make substantial investments in R&D. Due to price competition on the market, the product is a niche. Most local collagen suppliers concentrate on working with more than one producer. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher, Aviva Systems Biology Corporation and RayBiotech, Inc. are among the key players in the industry. The production of the product for cell culture activities is carried out by the majority of companies.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Native Collagen Market:

Creative Enzymes, Vetoquinol S.A., Symatese, REPROCELL USA Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., RayBiotech, Inc., Aviva Systems Biology Corporation, Bioiberica S.A.U, Cosmo Bio, and Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., among others.

The Global Native Collagen Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Bovine

Porcine

Poultry

Marine

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Bone & Joint Reconstruction

Wound Dressing

Tissue Regeneration

Cosmetics (Topical)

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

