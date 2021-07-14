Epoxy Coating Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The Global Epoxy Coating Market is projected to reach USD 48.40 billion in 2027. The growth of the global Epoxy Coating Market in the next eight years is expected to drive increased expenditures on residential and commercial construction in emerging areas such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific has led to an increase in use of epoxy coating in flooring applications in retail shops, hospitals, showrooms and warehouses, both commercial and industrial structures. These coatings offer superior shine and elegant finish in the form of terrazzo floors, chipboards, and colorful walls.

The rising automotive industry in Asia-Pacific and Latin America developing economies is expected to increase demand for epoxy coatings due to an increasing population base and disposable income. The growing size of applications in vehicle bodies and other metal components to avoid rust and corrosion is expected to increase market development. Moreover, the growing use of epoxy-based coating as the foundation for automotive parts to ensure paint adhesion would fuel demand on the market over the next years.

Solvent-borne epoxy has grown to represent over a third of the overall market volume as the dominant product segment. However, they have been historically built to protect steel; they have now been widely used and adapted to flooring and for cement structures. Solvents allow fast coating application without formulation problems in the required areas.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

The Valspar Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Axalta Coating System, BASF, Berger Paints India Limited, Nippon Paint Company Limited, PPG Industries Inc., Tikkurila Oyj, The Sherwin Williams Company, and RPM International Inc, among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Epoxy Coating market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports And Data has segmented into the global Epoxy Coating Market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Solvent Borne

Waterborne

Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Construction

Industrial

Transportation

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Epoxy Coating Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Epoxy Coating market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

