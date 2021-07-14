High Performance Coatings Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global High Performance Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 131.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The high-performance coating is majorly fueled by the growing demand for construction and the emergence of new buildings in both developed and developing countries. The construction and building industry hold a larger market share, followed closely by the automotive industry.

This can be mainly associated with the increase in demand owing to its properties such as durability, scratch resistance, and glossy look, which are influencing the market growth. Growing popularity among end-users, especially automotive, shipbuilding, and pipeline industries, will also encourage the growth of the market. Construction activities led by developing economies across the world will further boost the growth of the market. Increasing awareness concerning the floor coatings due to dust resistant, durable, abrasion-resistant, and waterproof features is encouraging the market demand. Emerging end-use industries, driving to the expansion of manufacturing plants and facilities is further promoting the market growth. Accelerated industrialization, the growing trend for long-lasting yet aesthetic floor across manufacturing plants, factories, warehouses, and equipment units are also contributing the market growth.

The Asia Pacific has the largest market share owing to the government regulations and its step forward towards infrastructure and transportation. Indian and Chinese government has taken to build and develop roads and improve transportation. North America is set to follow with the presence of leading companies. Europe, too has a large market for high-performance coating as the government in that region has become very strict regarding environmental issues.

Leading Companies operating in the Global High Performance Coatings Market:

Daikin Industries Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Akzo Nobel NV, Toefco Engineered Coating Systems Inc., Beckers Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Endura Coatings LLC, AFT Fluorotec Ltd., Hempel Group, and The Chemours Company, among others.

The Global High Performance Coatings Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

Silicon

Polyester

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Fluoropolymer

Other

Coating Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Water-based

Powder-based

Solvent-based

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Building and Construction

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Marine

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

