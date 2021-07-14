Travel Technology Market Report 2021, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Travel Technology Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global travel technology market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected the to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Travel technology is the consolidation of information and communication technology in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors. It enables various organizations and agencies to automate flight bookings, tours, and transfers while connecting the travel agents to the customers via a common interface. Travel technology is used to create customized itineraries, find reasonable prices and schedules, convert currency, manage travel insurance, and offer travel advice to the users.

Market Trends

The key factor driving the global travel technology market is the growing consumer expenditure capacity, coupled with the extensive use of social media and big data analytics. The adoption of robotic process automation (RPA) in travel technology is another significant growth-inducing factor, as it saves time by automating the entire booking process. Moreover, several leading companies have introduced various fingerprint and facial recognition systems, which are employed in hotels and other public spaces to automate check-in, check-out and payment processes. The employment of these recognition technologies has created a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, such as significant growth in the travel and tourism industry and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Amadeus IT Group SA

CRS Technologies India Pvt Ltd

Lemax

mTrip

Navitaire LLC

Qtech Software Private Limited

Sabre Corporation

Tramada Systems Pty Ltd

Travelport International Limited

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions

Global Distribution System (GDS)

Breakup by Application:

Travel Industry

Tourism Industry

Hospitality Industry

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

