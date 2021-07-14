Marketing Resource Management Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand, Trends and Future Scope 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Marketing Resource Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global marketing resource management market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The global marketing resource management market share is expected to register a CAGR of around 12% during 2025, according to a new report published by IMARC Group. Marketing resource management (MRM) is an application that is utilized for managing and measuring the effectiveness of marketing activities, which includes budgets, tasks, ideation and creation. It allows an organization to plan campaigns, centralize resources, create and develop projects, produce and disseminate images and campaign collateral, and analyze and optimize marketing and communication resources. Consequently, it is employed in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunications, healthcare, life science, media and entertainment, travel and tourism, education, energy and utilities, and mining and construction industries.
Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/marketing-resource-management-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The increasing focus of companies to manage digital assets, reduce IT infrastructure costs and improve the flexibility and efficiency of marketing operations is escalating the demand for MRM across the globe. The increasing utilization of cloud-based MRM solutions, along with extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of information technology (IT), is acting as another major growth inducing factor. Other than this, the rising trend of location-based marketing, which refers to the marketing of content on the basis of the GPS location of potential customers, along with the integration of cloud-based solutions, is expected to create a positive impact on the market growth in the upcoming years.
Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – http://bit.ly/3ay5oTQ
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Adobe
Brandmaker
IBM Corporation
Infor
Microsoft Corporation
North Plain Systems
SAP SE
SAS
Teradata Corporation,
Workfront Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of solution type, deployment type, end user, vertical and geography.
Breakup by Solution Type:
Marketing Reporting and Analytics
Capacity Planning Management
Financial Management
Creative Production Management
Brand and Advertising Management
Marketing Asset Management
Others
Breakup by Deployment Type:
Cloud-based
On-premises
Breakup by End-User:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
Media and Entertainment
Retail
BFSI
Healthcare
Consumer Goods
Automotive
Manufacturing
Apparel
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/vietnam-semiconductor-materials-market-2021-26-industry-trends-size-share-analysis-and-forecast-report-2021-07-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-dried-fruit-and-edible-nuts-market-2021-26-industry-trends-size-share-analysis-and-forecast-report-2021-07-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gcc-artificial-intelligence-market-2021-26-industry-trends-size-share-analysis-and-forecast-report-2021-07-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/latin-america-two-wheeler-components-market-2021-26-size-share-analysis-and-forecast-report-2021-07-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gcc-biodegradable-food-service-disposables-market-2021-26-size-share-analysis-and-forecast-report-2021-07-01
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: [email protected]
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800