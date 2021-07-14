High Content Screening Market Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “High Content Screening Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global high content screening market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

High-content screening (HCS), or cellomics, refers to the analytical method that combines automated imaging and quantitative data analysis to evaluate various biochemical and physical characteristics of sample cells. It aids in drug discovery, complex multivariate drug profiling and toxicity studies by utilizing robots, detectors and software to monitor the entire process.

Market Trends

The key factor driving the global HCS market is the rising cases of chronic diseases like HIV-AIDS, epilepsy, and Parkinson’s diseases, which require intensive treatment. HCS solutions are inexpensive, resource- and time-efficient, and needed for determining the toxicity of chemicals and complex substances in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, several leading manufacturers are developing innovative HCS equipment integrated with software platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) systems to enhance the visualization capabilities of the devices. These technological advancements are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biotek Instruments Inc.

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Merck Millipore

Perkinelmer Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, formulation, application and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Instruments

Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems

Flow Cytometers

Consumables

Reagents & Assay Kits

Microplates

Other Consumables

Software

Services

Accessories

Breakup by Application:

Target Identification and Validation

Primary Screening and Secondary Screening

Toxicity Studies

Compound Profiling

Other Applications

Breakup by End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Government Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

