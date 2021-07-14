Aerospace Plastics Market Demand, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth and Forecast to 2028

The aerospace plastics market is expected to reach USD 27.74 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Aerospace plastics have low moisture absorption, high temperature, and chemical resistance, high strength, and stability even under stress, and insulating features. They can also be accurately manufactured to hold tight tolerations, and some have self-lubricating features that make them excellent for high-wear purposes like bearings. They offer a high degree of freedom when creating complex parts, allowing for the production of parts that cannot be obtained with conventional metal.

The features of high-end plastics offer various benefits to the aerospace industry, weight decrease being the most prominent one. By turning large parts of aerostructure from metal to plastic, aerospace engineers can reduce an aircraft’s weight significantly without endangering strength. Decrease in overall weight directly influences a plane’s performance and production, with abundant savings in fuel and repair costs.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2013

Companies considered and profiled in the market report

Tech-Tool Plastics Inc., HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc., Premium Aerotec, Toray Carbon Fibers America Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited, Toho Tenax Company Limited, Ensinger GmbH, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon SE., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Kaman Corporation.

Aircraft companies are focused on the construction of lightweight and superior design & solutions for the production of exterior and interior structures of new-generation aircrafts. Replacement of large metals by the superior plastics in aircraft is anticipated to augment the market share over the forecast period.

The market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 31.3% of the market in 2018. Presence of significant aircraft manufacturers in this region leads to the high revenue.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Type, Aircraft Type, Application, Plastic Type, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Line Fit

Retrofit

Aircraft Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Commercial Aircrafts

General & Business Aircrafts

Military Aircrafts

Rotary Aircrafts

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Aerostructure

Cabin Interiors

Components

Equipment

Others

Plastic Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate)

PC (Polycarbonate)

ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)

PEEK (Polyetheretherketone)

PPS (Polyphenyl Sulfide)

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aerospace-plastics-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Aerospace Plastics Market is estimated to reach USD 23.98 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for additive manufacturing, such as 3D printing, is known to be the critical trend elevating the market growth.

The commercial aircraft type accounts for the largest share of 30.1% of the market in 2018.

The line fit type is anticipated to grow at the higher rate of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The cabin interior application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) plastic type is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 7.0% during the forecast period.

APAC is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period owing to increasing aircraft demand. The airliners are continuously expanding the fleet size to meet passenger demand.

An increase in demand for aircraft in developing economies of Asia Pacific, such as China and India and an increase in demand for lightweight aircraft are expected to drive the market during the forecast period…Continued

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2013

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Aerospace Plastics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Aerospace Plastics Market Plastic Type Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for light weight airplane weight

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for plastics for several aerospace applications

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Less option for raw Plastic Types

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

Continued…

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

Browse More Reports –

Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Size

Texture Paint Market Share

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370