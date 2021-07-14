Cyanate Ester Resins Market Size, Share, Global Trends, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2028

The global cyanate ester resins market is forecast to reach USD 616.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cyanate esters based on a bisphenol or novolac derivative are used in the production of resins. Cyanate ester resins have various applications in end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, electrical & electronics, and marine industries. These resins possess properties such as excellent strength and toughness, high-temperature resistance, better electrical properties, and lower moisture absorption.

The market for cyanate ester resins is influenced by the rising demand from the aerospace & defense and electrical & electronics industries for application in antennae, wings, radomes, microelectronics, and microwave products.

Key participants Argosy International, Novoset, Tencate Advanced Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Henkel, Huntsman Corporation, Lonza, Koninklijke Ten Cate BV., and MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC. among others.

The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as high manufacturing costs and issues related to recyclability, and testing of cyanate ester resins pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the cyanate ester resins market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of resins.

The Asia Pacific is a key region for the cyanate ester resins market during the forecast period. High demand for military aircrafts from countries like China, Japan and India and rise in defense expenditure from the governments are driving the aerospace & defense industries in the region hence boosting the growth of cyanate resin market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cyanate Ester Resins market on the basis of product type, application, end-use industries, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Bisphenol-based

Novolac-based

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Composites

Adhesives

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Key Highlights of the Competitive Landscape of the Global Cyanate Ester Resins Market:

The latest report is inclusive of the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

It offers actionable insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The study highlights the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

Moreover, it provides crucial insights into the competitive scenario of the market, focusing on the gross profits and losses experienced by these players.

