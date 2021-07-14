Friction Modifiers Market Growth to Be Worth USD 1,195.7 Million by 2028 | Reports And Data

The global friction modifiers market is forecast to reach USD 1,195.7 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The demand for the friction modifiers are propelling in various applications as incorporating these additives help reduce the frictional motions in the machineries and combustion hydraulic engines. The reduction of the frictional losses and through more efficient lubrication the amount of carbon dioxide emissions can be drastically reduced and the efficiency of the automotive vehicles are largely propelled. Other than Automotive segment, the engineering vehicles and the industrial machineries are some of the most lucrative sectors of this market. The organic modifiers are expected to be in high demand due to higher availability and eco-friendliness towards the nature.

The Asia Pacific region, being the global manufacturing hub and high growth in the automotive industry, is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 426.7 Million in the year 2026.

Key participants include Lubrizol Corporation, Croda International PLC, Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC, BASF SE, Chevron Corporation, F.I.L.A. Group, BRB International BV, Kings Industries, Inc., Afton Chemical Corporation, and LANXESS.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global friction Modifiers market on the basis of the type of modifiers, compound types, applications, and region:

Type of Modifiers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Organic Friction Modifiers (OFM)

Organomolybdenum Friction Modifiers (MoFM)

Polymer Friction Modifiers (PFM)

Dispersed Nanoparticles

Compound Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Organic

Inorganic

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Automotive

Engineering Vehicles

Aviation

Marine

Railway

Machinery

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Key Insights offered in the report:

Business overview, product overview, significant market data, demand and supply ratio and overall industry chain analysis

The report encompasses different approaches and strategic business decisions undertaken by the key players of the market to gain a robust a footing

It describes in detail the production value, marketing strategies, distributors, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Strategic business expansion plans and alliances of the key players

Comprehensive analysis of the present trends and emerging trends of the market

Analysis and identification of the factors influencing the Friction Modifiers market such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Friction Modifiers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Friction Modifiers Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. High increasing number of heavy-duty & passenger vehicles

4.2.2.2. The demand for higher efficiency by the industrial equipment

4.2.2.3. Technological advancements in the friction modifiers formulation

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Revolution with the electric vehicle market

4.2.3.2. Easy availability of cheaper substitutes of friction modifiers

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

Continued…

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

