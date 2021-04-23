Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast up to 2029

Sodium nickel chloride battery was introduced for electric vehicles over the last decade. The rapid burgeoning number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road is one of the essential driving engines for the sodium nickel chloride battery cathode market growth. With the increasing production of EVs and plug-in vehicles across the world, the global demand for sodium nickel chloride battery is expected to surge in the coming decade. Currently, sodium nickel chloride battery is available for electric vehicles, railway backup stationary backup, and on-grid/off-grid energy storage applications. Sodium nickel chloride battery was first introduced in the automotive industry. The leading manufacturer in the global sodium nickel chloride battery market are Europe and US-based. The manufacturers are engaged in increasing the lifecycle of sodium nickel chloride battery through design enhancement, which includes new glass material with more corrosion resistance.

Click HERE To Get A SAMPLE (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) At- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4146

Advancements in Energy Storage Technologies to Bolster Innovations and Escalate the Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery Market Growth

The improvement in unconventional energy storage technologies is one of the key areas of focus of a number of battery stakeholders. Modern consumers are opting for superior battery-operated products with improved features such as high energy storage and increased speed of charging. This is one of the essential factors to bolster adoption of the latest technologies in the manufacturing of sodium nickel chloride battery.

Click Here To Get A Full TOC Of The Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4146

With the adoption of next-generation energy storage technologies, manufacturers are aiming to introduce more sodium nickel chloride battery with extended battery life and improved efficiency of energy-storing capability. Consequently, increasing applications of sodium nickel chloride battery are catalyzing the growth of the global market in the forecast period.

Boom in the Automotive Industry Expected to Amplify Overall Demand for Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery

Increasing production of automobiles will directly influence the demand for batteries, which in turn will amplify the growth of the sodium nickel chloride battery market. The growing global economy has urged the market to shift to highly efficient and abundant energy storage materials and batteries. The rising disposable income of the middle-class population in emerging economies leads to the automotive production and is expected to boost the global sodium nickel chloride battery market growth. The rapid urbanization in emerging economies have increased the sale of automotive and a shift towards electric vehicles is anticipated to grow the global sodium nickel chloride battery market in the near future.

Pre Book Of This Exclusive Report Is Available At- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4146/S

Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery Market Segmentation

The global sodium nickel chloride battery market can be segmented on the basis of power and application

On the basis of power the sodium nickel chloride battery market is segmented as;

100 – 300 kW

300 – 600 kW

600 – 900 kW

More than 900 kW

On the basis of application the sodium nickel chloride battery market is segmented as;

Residential and commercial buildings

Electric Vehicles

Distribution grids

Transmission grids

Data Centers

Others

Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery Market Regional Outlook

Geographically, the sodium nickel chloride battery market has been categorized into seven prominent regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The current scenario in North America has all the characteristics of a Goldilocks economy. On the basis of most economic indicators, primarily the GDP, the economic activity in North America is likely to witness a moderate growth in the sodium nickel chloride battery market during forecast years. The demand for electric vehicles in the North America region has led to sodium nickel chloride battery manufacturers to expand their production capacity. Electric vehicle battery is expected to receive a boost owing to the changing preference of the general population towards electric vehicles. As a result of changing preference, the European market is likely to witness the demand for sodium nickel chloride battery material during the forecast period. The presence of key manufacturers in East Asian countries is expected to create lucrative market opportunities in the sodium nickel chloride battery market during the forecast period.

Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery Key Market Players

The key players in the sodium nickel chloride battery market are mentioned below.

JL Sudworth

Johan Coetzer

Zebra Technologies

Gunnar Musan

Telcordia

Chowei Group

Akkumulatorenfabrik Moll GmbH

Banner GmbH

BM Rosendahl

Hoppecke Batterien

Midac SpA

SAFT

Yuasa Battery Limited

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the sodium nickel chloride battery market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the sodium nickel chloride battery market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The sodium nickel chloride battery market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery Market Segments

Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery Market Dynamics

Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The sodium nickel chloride battery market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan and South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia)

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Sodium nickel chloride battery report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with the sodium nickel chloride battery market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on the sodium nickel chloride battery market segments and geographies.

The sodium nickel chloride battery market report highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]