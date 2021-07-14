New Study: Global Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global modular UPS market size is projected to grow from $3.7 billion in 2020 to $6 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of the modular UPS market are the growing demand for zero outage time in various sectors, the growing demand for scalable and redundant power systems, large data centers, cloud usage, and large colocation facilities.
Key Market Players
The major players in the Modular UPS market are Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Emerson (US), Legrand (France), Vertiv (US), Rittal (Germany), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Toshiba (Japan), HPE (US), AEG Power Solutions (Netherlands), Panduit (US), Gamatronic (Israel), Tripp-Lite (US), XtremePower (US), Socomec (France), Centiel (Switzerland), Cyberpower (US), Riello UPS (Italy), and Borri (Italy).
Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Segmentation
Based on the component:
Based on organization size
Based on verticals
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Geographic Coverage
- BFSI
- Cloud Service and Colocation Providers
- Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Energy and Utilities
- Government and Public Sector
- Others* (include education and retail)
