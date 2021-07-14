Specialty Polyamides (PA) Market 2021 with (COVID-19) Impact Analysis | Industry Booming Globaly with Top Key Players – Solvay, Kuraray, Arekma

Polyamides consists of a wide variety of polymers that are composed of repeating units that are linked together by the means of amide linkages. Specialty Polyamides (PA) refers to a sub group of polyamides and consists of many polymers that possess superior properties and performances across different applications. They act as a preferred alternative to some conventional materials due to their higher strength, rigidity and dimensional stability.

Market Scope:

The “Global Specialty Polyamides (PA) Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Specialty Polyamides (PA) market with detailed market segmentation type, applications, and geography. The global Specialty Polyamides (PA) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Specialty Polyamides (PA) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Notable Players Profiled in the Specialty Polyamides (PA) Market:

Arekma SA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

RadiciGroup

Solvay S.A.

Teknor Apex Company

Regional Overview:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Specialty Polyamides (PA) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Specialty Polyamides (PA) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

