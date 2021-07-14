HLA Typing for Transplant Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The global human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing for the transplant market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.4% during the forecast period. HLA Typing transplant is an efficient method of matching the tissues of the potential donor with the recipient of the respective tissues. HLA typing is an important procedure used in the transplantation of stem cells, kidney, liver, pancreas, heart transplant, and bone marrow. The increasing number of transplantation procedures owing to the rising number of organ failures is the major factor driving the growth of the HLA Typing. According to the Health Resource & Service Administration, US Department of Health and Human Services, in the US, 107,000+ men, women, and children are on the national transplant waiting list as of February 2021, 39,000 transplants were performed in 2020, and 17 people die every day waiting for an organ transplant. Among all the other organs, Kidney transplantation is on the highest in 2020 which is 20,000, and around 90,000 people are on the waiting list.

Moreover, the increasing geriatric population and growing awareness among the population regarding the importance of organ donation are some of the factors propelling the growth of the global HLA Typing. The US accounted for the largest region with the geriatric population. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts that 72 million Americans will be aged 65 years old or older by 2030, accounting for approximately 20% of the United States population. These increasing numbers of elderly populations will inevitably lead to increased chances of organ failures, and transplantation of organs such as kidneys and others. However, the high cost of typing devices and stringent reimbursement policies are some factors limiting the growth of the global HLA Typing. Whereas, the improvement in the healthcare sector in emerging economies such as China, rising demand for low-cost DNA sequencing technology, and increasing public-private funding for R&D activities are likely to fuel the market growth shortly.

Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market Segmentation

By Technology

Non-Molecular Assays

Serological Assays

Mixed Lymphocyte Culture Assays

Molecular Assays

PCR-Based Molecular Assay

Sequence-Specific Primer (SSP-PCR)

Sequence-Specific Oligonucleotide (SSO-PCR)

Sequence-Based Typing (SBT-PCR)

Others

Sequencing-Based Molecular Assays

Sanger Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing

By Product & Services

Reagents

Software

Instruments

By Applications

Diagnostics

Research

By End-Users

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Hospitals&Transplant Centers

Donor Registries

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Biofortuna Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Biotron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Creative-Biolabs Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

FujirebioDiagnostics, Inc.

Genome Diagnostics B.V.

HistoGenetics LLC

Illumina, Inc.

Immucor Inc.

Integrated Gulf Biosystems

Luminex Corp.

MC Diagnostics Ltd.

Omixon Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

PROIMMUNE LTD.

Qiagen GmbH

TBG Diagnostics Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Voden Medical Instruments S.p.a.

