North American Augmented Reality Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

North American augmented reality market is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period. The major augmenting factors for the market include the presence of major market players including Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Thales Group, and so on in the region. Moreover, these major companies are making funding for AR startups in the region for the development of AR technology in North America. Magic Leap, Unity Technologies, Lytro, NextVR, MindMaze, Blippar, and Meta and so on are some AR-based startups situated in the North American region.

To Request a Sample of our Report on North American Augmented Reality Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-augmented-reality-market

The market is segmented on the basis of device type, technology, components, application, and country. Based on the device type market is sub-segmented into the head-mount, head-up, handheld. Based on technology the market is sub-segmented into monitor based technology and near eye based technology. Based on offering, the market is bifurcated into software and hardware. Based on the application, the market is segmented into individual, consumer, and others (automotive, defense, tourism, healthcare, apparels & Accessories). Based on the country the market is segmented into the US and Canada.

Car manufacturers including General Motors, Ford, Tesla motors and so on in the North American region are looking to enhance safety and personalize and augment the driving experience by building AR technology into newer car models. Driverless cars are also growing at a very fast pace in this region, as many major companies such as Google, Amazon, Tesla, and Baidu are working on it.

The US military is using a head-mounted display device called, TAR, which integrates the GPS information typically relayed via handheld devices into night vision goggles. Increasing adoption of AR for different applications such as entertainment, automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, infrastructure in public and private sectors is further contributing towards the growth of the AR market in the North American region.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of North American Augmented Reality Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-augmented-reality-market

North America Augmented Reality Market Segmentation

By Device Type

Head-Mounted

Head-Up

Handheld

By Technology

Monitor Based Technology

Near Eye Based Technology

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Application

Individual

Commercials

Others (Automotive, Defense, Tourism, Healthcare, Apparels & Accessories)

Regional Analysis

US

Canada

Company Profiles

Intellectsoft LLC

Magic Leap, Inc

Microsoft Corp.

PTC Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Rokid Corp. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Thales Group

Universal mCloud Corp. (NGRAIN)

Vuzix Corp.

Wayray AG

Zugara, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Reasons for Buying from us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-augmented-reality-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404