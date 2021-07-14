New Report: Global India Lead-Acid Battery Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The lead acid battery market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2021-2027. We support our citizens by significantly increasing our renewable energy production capacity. This is estimated to be an important driver for the lead-acid battery market. The growing adoption of EVs is likely to impede sales of conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market studied.
India Lead-Acid Battery Market Segmentation
By Application
Major Players
- SLI (Start, Light, and Ignition Batteries)
- Industrial
- Other Applications
Geographic Coverage
- Exide Industries Ltd.
- Amara Raja Batteries Ltd
- Luminous India
- HBL Power Systems Ltd
- Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd.
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the India Lead-Acid Battery Market.
- The market share of the India Lead-Acid Battery Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the India Lead-Acid Battery Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the India Lead-Acid Battery Market.
