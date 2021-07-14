Palm Kernel Oil Market: By Applications (Edible Oil, Cosmetics, Biodiesel, Lubricants, Surfactants And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028

The Global Palm Kernel Oil Market was accounted for USD 12.67 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 4.4% between 2021 and 2028.

Palm kernel oil springs from the kernel of African oil palm. Crude vegetable oil is obtained from the mesocarp of the palm crop then palm kernel oil from the kernel. it’s a semi-solid saturated vegetable fat at temperature and is widely consumed in commercial cooking because it is cheaper than other oils. it’s stable at elevated cooking temperatures and has a longer period than many other vegetable oils. the merchandise is majorly utilized in preparing chocolate, ice cream, butter, ghee, and other dairy products. The global Cosmetics & beverage industry is probably going to register significant growth in the next five years due to changing Cosmetics habits and the increasing number of households. This can increase the consumption of the oil in cooking and can boost the palm kernel oil market during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit commercial platforms hard which could stall development in emerging markets. Due to government-imposed lockdowns to prevent the spreading of COVID, the global palm kernel oil industry has seen a small decrease in revenues in the short term. Because of the pandemic, the production and global supply chain of various industries stopped operating around the world. However, the global markets are slowly opening to their full potential and theirs a surge in demand for palm kernel oil as the demand in the cosmetics and Cosmetics industry is increasing continuously. The market would remain bullish in the upcoming year.

Growth Factors

The palm kernel oil market is probably going to ascertain noteworthy development within the coming years. The palm kernel oil market is majorly boosted by the rising demand for biofuels. Biofuels provide various benefits over traditional nonrenewable energy sources. Increasing awareness about the benefits of naturally derived care & cosmetics goods is additionally likely to possess an optimistic effect on the palm kernel oil market.

On the opposite hand, the availability of restricted cultivable land and instability within the cost of palm kernel oil can act as a limitation for the event of the palm kernel oil market. On the opposite hand, rising initiatives supporting the growth of the palm kernel oil market are seen to be taking speed. For instance, in October 2014, employing a carefully developed research tactic, the MPOB (Malaysian vegetable oil Board) has aimed at multi-pronged kernelrition tests in humans and animals to prove the kernelritional value of vegetable oil and its goods, thereby boosting the palm kernel oil market.

Report Scope:

Based on application, the palm kernel oil market is split into cosmetics, edible oil, lubricants, biodiesel, and surfactants. In terms of income, the edible oil sector of the palm kernel oil market held almost 36% share in 2016 of the whole market. palm kernel oil is a lively washing material in household cleaners & laundry detergents and an important staple for surfactants. The surfactants sector of the palm kernel oil market is another essential sector and through the forecast period is probably going to develop at a CAGR of almost 5%.

Regional Segment Analysis Preview

In terms of requirement, the palm kernel oil market in the Asia Pacific in 2016 dominated the worldwide market chased by Europe. Indonesia is that the biggest producer of palm kernel with quite 50% of the entire manufacturing in the palm kernel oil market along with side Malaysia, Indonesia produces almost 85% of the entire PKE, ruling the palm kernel oil market.

Some of the global major players in the Palm Kernel Oil Market are Cargill Inc., United Palm kernel oil Industry Public Company Limited, Wilmar International Limited, Sime Darby, Golden Agri Resources Limited, Godrej Agrovet Limited, PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, IOI Corp., Kulim BHD, Musim Mas Group, Alami Group and others.

The global Palm Kernel Oil Market Market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Edible Oil

Cosmetics

Bio-diesel

Lubricants

Surfactants

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



