Chlorobenzene Market Size, Share, Key Drivers, and Trend Analysis, 2017–2027

The Global Chlorobenzene market is forecast to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Chlorobenzene can be described as a flammable, colorless liquid organic compound, which has an aromatic, almond-like odor. The compound is the simplest member of the class of monochlorobenzenes. In context to its traits, some of this organic compound is dissolvable in water, but it quickly evaporates in air. It is denser than water (9.2 lb/gal) and vapors heavier than air. The compound does not occur naturally in the environment. The molecular formula of the compound is C6H5Cl. In the U.S, the production of the compound was declined by more than 60% during the 1960s. At present, the compound enjoys application in various end-user industries. In the past, the organic compound was used to manufacture chemicals like DDT and phenol. However, the use of the chemical in manufacturing pesticides like DDT has reduced because of reducing demand for DDT. Presently, the compound is used as a chemical intermediate to make to various chemicals, degrease automobile parts, and solvent for some pesticide formulations. It is also used to make dyes, pesticides, and various other chemicals.

In context to region, Europe can be seen to hold a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the high demand for paints & coatings and well-established personal care & cosmetics industry that is supporting the growth of the sector in this region. The rising geriatric population and continuous expansion of the pharmaceutical sector is also supporting the growth of the industry in this region.

Key participants include Jiangsu Yangnong Chemicals Group Co., Ltd., Beckmann-Kenko GmbH, J&K Scientific Ltd, Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, Chemada Fine Chemicals, Applichem GmbH, Lanxess and Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industries.

The Chlorobenzene market held a market share of USD 2.13 Billion in the year 2019 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.8% during the forecast period.

In regards to End-user, the Agriculture segment held a considerable share of the market of 20.0% in 2019, with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on agriculture because of continuously elevating demand for food products and extensive application of the organic compound as an intermediate to herbicides to the market share held by this segment.

In context to Application, the Nitrochlorobenzenes segment held a considerable market share of more than 30.0% in 2019, with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Nitrochlorobenzenes segment is attributed to the wide arena of application of Nitrochlorobenzenes ranging from intermediates for pigments, dyes, pharmaceutical products like Paracetamol, rubber chemical, and pesticides, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to the region, North America held more than 20.0% of the market in 2019, with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The presence of well-established chemical industry and growing pharmaceutical sector is supporting the expansion of the industry in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Chlorobenzene market according to Product Type, End-user, Application, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Monochlorobenzene

Paradichlorobenzene

Orthodichlorobenzene

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Rubber & polymer

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Paints & coatings

Personal care & cosmetics

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Nitrochlorobenzenes

Solvents

Polysulfone Polymers

Room Deodorants

Moth Control

Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

