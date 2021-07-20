Blood Preparation Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2028

Increasing blood transfusion procedures and growing use of blood components and derivatives in surgical procedures to bolster market growth

Market Size – USD 41.30 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Development of anti-thrombotic and anti-coagulant drugs

The global blood preparation market size is expected to reach USD 63.57 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Revenue growth of this market is mainly attributed to rising prevalence of blood-related disorders, increasing blood transfusion procedures, growing applications of blood components and derivatives in various surgical procedures, and increasing awareness about blood donation. Market growth is further accelerated by rising road accidents, increasing efforts to prevent thrombosis-associated complications, and development of anti-thrombotic and anti-coagulant drugs. Technological advancements in blood preparation methods and growing usage of blood derivatives such as platelet-rich plasma in procedures such as blood transfusion further bolster the global blood preparation market growth.

Blood preparation is the preparation of vital blood components including platelets, plasma, Red Blood Cells (RBCs), and White Blood Cells (WBCs). The method was first developed in 1960 to separate blood components from whole blood using a refrigerated centrifuge. Whole blood comprises crystalloids, colloids, and cells, and these are separated into different blood components such as platelet concentrates, Packed Red Blood Cell (PRBC) concentrate, frozen plasma, and cryoprecipitate. Blood components are prepared by the centrifugation of a single unit of whole blood. Blood preparation is carried out in clinical laboratories and blood centers. The method is extensively used in procedures such as blood transfusions.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc., Celgene Corp, Baxter Healthcare Corp., AstraZeneca Co., Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi Aventis, Aralez Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Leo Pharma Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Shandong East Chemical Industry Co., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Bayer AG

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Blood Preparation industry, the market is segmented into:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Whole Blood Red Cells Platelets Granulocytes Plasma

Blood Components Whole Blood Components Leukocyte Reduced Red Blood Cells Platelet Concentrates Cryoprecipitate Packed Red Cells Frozen Plasma

Blood Derivatives

By Antithrombotic and Anticoagulant Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors Glycoprotein Inhibitors ADP Antagonists COX Inhibitors Others

Fibrinolytics Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA) Urokinase Streptokinase

Anticoagulants Heparins Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH) Unfractionated Heparin Vitamin K Antagonists Direct Factor Xa Inhibitors Direct Thrombin Inhibitors



By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Angina Blood Vessel Complications

Pulmonary Embolism

Thrombocytosis

Renal Impairment

Others

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Blood Preparation market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



