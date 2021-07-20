Cellular Health Screening Market Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

Rising application of cellular health screening in personalized medicine, increasing global geriatric population, and growing awareness about cellular biomarkers are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 2.84 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends – Growing focus on preventive healthcare approaches

The global cellular health screening market size is expected to reach USD 6.23 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing global burden of chronic diseases, growing importance of cellular health screening, and rising focus on preventive healthcare are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing research on cellular biomarkers, rapid adoption of direct-to-customer approaches, and growing application of cellular health screening in precision medicine are expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Cellular health plays a pivotal role in offering information about health conditions of an individual. Cellular health screening offers a comprehensive overview of patients’ health at a cellular level and enables healthcare practitioners and physicians identify areas that require support to develop personalized treatment plans. The test is primarily used to examine inflammatory conditions such as allergies, asthma, arthritis, and certain autoimmune conditions. It can also be used to monitor body’s response to personalized treatment approaches. The tests are non-invasive and are recommended when a person wants to boost energy levels, improve health and fitness, lose weight, and achieve muscle toning. Growing awareness about healthy lifestyle and increasing focus on preventive healthcare measures are expected to further fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing research and development activities to produce novel drugs and supplements to boost cellular health and growing number of preclinical studies worldwide are some other key factors driving market growth. In addition, growing adoption of telomere performance programs owing to increasing awareness about crucial role of telomeres in cellular health is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. However, risks associated with transportation of samples and high costs of kits are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Genova Diagnostics, Telomere Diagnostics, Life Length, Quest Diagnostics, Repeat Diagnostics, SpectraCell Laboratories, Zimetry LLC, Cell Science Systems, Titanovo, Inc., Segterra, Inc., LabCorp Holdings, BioReference Laboratories, Immundiagnostik AG, and Cleveland HeartLab, Inc., among others.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Cellular Health Screening Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Single-test Panels Telomere Tests Oxidative Stress Tests Inflammation Tests Heavy Metal Tests

Multi-test Panels

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Serum

Others

Sample Collection Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

At-home

In-office

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

