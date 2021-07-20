Lung In Vitro Model Market Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2028

Increasing investments in research and development activities and rising funds for research by government and private organizations are key factors boosting global market growth

Market size: USD 273.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 17.9%, Market Trends: Increasing adoption of in vitro models in regenerative medicines

The global lung in vitro model market size is expected to reach USD 976.9 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 17.9%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Advancements in cell culturing technology, high preference for in vitro models instead of animal models, introduction of new 3D in vitro models, and increasing prevalence of lung disorders and lung cancer are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

Lungs are one of the important organs in the human body. Dysfunction in lungs affects the structure and functioning that can cause lethal effects. Though animal models are prevalently used for drug screening, introduction of better alternatives to minimize experiments on animals is boosting demand for in vitro models. Rising prevalence of lung diseases like asthma, lung cancer, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and stringent regulations regarding animal experimenting is boosting global market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of 3D cell culture, introduction of advanced 3D in vitro models, and increasing research activities on lung disorders are supporting growth of the global lung in vitro model market. High usage of in vitro models in contract research organizations, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, and other research institutes is also fueling market revenue growth.

However, factors such as dearth of trained professionals and researchers, high initial investments, and unawareness about in vitro models especially in developing countries are key restraints that are expected to hamper global market growth in the forecast period.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Epithelix (Switzerland), MatTek Corporation (US), Lonza (Switzerland), ATCC (US), InSphero (Switzerland), Emulate (US), AlveoliX (Switzerland), Oncotheis (Switzerland, TissUse (Switzerland), Mimetas (Netherlands), and CN Bio Innovations (UK).

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Lung In Vitro Model industry, the market is segmented into:

Based On Type: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

2D Models

3D Models In-house 3D Models Commercialized 3D Models



Based On Application: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Drug Discovery

Toxicology

3D Model Development

Basic Research

Physiological Research

Stem Cell Research and Regenerative Medicine

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Lung In Vitro Model market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Lung In Vitro Model Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Lung In Vitro Model sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Lung In Vitro Model industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Lung In Vitro Model industry

Analysis of the Lung In Vitro Model market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

